Photo 695
On the Steps
Of the New York Public Library
27th November 2022
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
695
iphone
,
nyc
,
city
,
architecture
,
steps
,
newyork
,
snapseed
,
street-97
,
scenesoftheroad-50
Shutterbug
ace
Love the symmetry and the lighting. Beautiful night shot.
November 28th, 2022
