Photo 696
Just up the street
Sometimes you have to look both ways and look up.
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
Nada
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
night
b&w
iphone
nyc
architecture
building
newyork
snapseed
Krista Marson
Fantastic city shot
November 29th, 2022
