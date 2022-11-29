Previous
Next
Store Window by njmom3
Photo 697

Store Window

Not yet decorated for the holidays. Just reflect back the streets.
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
190% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Nice symmetry
November 30th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
November 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise