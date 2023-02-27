Previous
Flash of Red February - Circles by njmom3
Photo 788

Flash of Red February - Circles

The first real snowfall of the season + a tomato cage left out of the deck + a deck light causing shadows = found circles.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Dawn ace
Lovely reflections
February 28th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
I love the circular shadows and the interesting pov.
February 28th, 2023  
