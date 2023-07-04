Sign up
Photo 886
Photo 886
The Greenhouse
Garden centers are such lovely places with so much potential & possibility!
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
2
0
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
886
photos
130
followers
168
following
242% complete
879
880
881
882
883
884
885
886
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
3rd July 2023 12:46pm
Tags
iphone
,
flowers
,
bench
,
garden
,
greenhouse
,
snapseed
Corinne C
ace
Nicely captured. A place I could stay for hours!
July 7th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 7th, 2023
