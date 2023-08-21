Previous
A Found Object by njmom3
Photo 934

A Found Object

See at an intersection on a lunchtime walk. No sign. No explanation. Just there.
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Nada

ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
255% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A nice find
August 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise