Photo 934
A Found Object
See at an intersection on a lunchtime walk. No sign. No explanation. Just there.
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
Nada
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
934
Tags
iphone
statue
found
snapseed
Dawn
A nice find
August 23rd, 2023
