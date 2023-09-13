Previous
When you stand beside the ocean by njmom3
When you stand beside the ocean

I hope you still feel small when you stand beside the ocean.
Whenever one door closes, I hope one more opens.
Promise me that you'll give faith a fighting chance.
And when you get the choice to sit it out or dance.

LeeAnn Womack

One of my favorite songs
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely words to match this thought provoking scene.
September 14th, 2023  
