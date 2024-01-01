Previous
Happy New Year by njmom3
Photo 1067

Happy New Year

May this year bring peace & joy.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Corinne C ace
Lovely!
Happy New Year!
January 2nd, 2024  
