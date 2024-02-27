Sign up
Previous
Photo 1124
Looking up at the Corner
Flash of Red February - contrast.
An afternoon walk. A corner. One side in the sun. The other in the shade.
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still focused on the journey of remembering to "see" every day. Still traveling the...
1124
photos
141
followers
170
following
1117
1118
1119
1120
1121
1122
1123
1124
4
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
26th February 2024 2:08pm
Tags
b&w
,
iphone
,
corner
,
snapseed
,
for2024
