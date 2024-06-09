Caryatid Porch of the Erechtheion

Caryatides (from Greek term meaning maiden) are the support columns carved to look like maidens carrying baskets on their heads. No of the statues on site is an original. One was removed in the early 19th century and can now be found in the British Musrum. The remaining five were removed to the Acropolis Museum for preservation.



The six figures are of similar size, but each is unique. Each also has an elaborate hairstyle to provide more substance to the neck that would otherwise be the weakest part of the sculpture.