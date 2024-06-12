Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1259
The Night View
I was too far & with a lens not powerful enough. However, this view of the Athens Acropolis & the Parthenon was too iconic not to capture for it is my memory that I was there & saw it.
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
1259
photos
140
followers
171
following
344% complete
View this month »
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
31st May 2024 10:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
iphone
,
temple
,
architecture
,
model
,
acropolis
,
athens
,
monument
,
parthenon
,
snapseed
Dorothy
ace
Excellent! I’ve been there 3 times but have never seen it lit at night!
June 13th, 2024
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️
June 13th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Terrific night shot
June 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close