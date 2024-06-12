Previous
The Night View by njmom3
The Night View

I was too far & with a lens not powerful enough. However, this view of the Athens Acropolis & the Parthenon was too iconic not to capture for it is my memory that I was there & saw it.
12th June 2024

Nada

@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
Dorothy
Excellent! I’ve been there 3 times but have never seen it lit at night!
June 13th, 2024  
Call me Joe
❤️⭐️
June 13th, 2024  
gloria jones
Terrific night shot
June 13th, 2024  
