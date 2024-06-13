Acropolis Museum

The Acropolis Museum, located at the base of the Southern slope of the Athens Acropolis. It is unusual for several reasons.



The museum houses only artifacts found at the Acropolis archeological site, including Greek, Roman, and Byzantine artifacts.



The museum is built on an actual archeological site as seen here. The bottom half of the image is the sit, The top half is the entry way to the museum. The remains of the site indicate homes and public baths according to the guide.



The building itself is very modern in design. Architectural firm were invited to compete. The winning design was by New York–based architect, Bernard Tschumi, in collaboration with the Greek architect Michael Photiadis.