Evzones At Parliament House

The history of the evzones may go back to Homeric, Byzantine and then Ottoman times. However, in 1867, four infantry regiments were officially created to guard the country’s borders. Since World War II, one unit continues to exist Athens. Its role is ceremonial as guards of the Presidential Palace and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier around the clock. Every hour on the hour, you can watch the changing of the guards.