Photo 1299
Driving the Tunnel
This tunnel under the harbor is over 70 years old.
22nd July 2024
22nd Jul 24
1
1
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to "see" every day....
Tags
road
,
iphone
,
reflection
,
car
,
tunnel
,
truck
,
snapseed
Susan Wakely
ace
It looks busy.
August 3rd, 2024
