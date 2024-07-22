Previous
Next
Driving the Tunnel by njmom3
Photo 1299

Driving the Tunnel

This tunnel under the harbor is over 70 years old.
22nd July 2024 22nd Jul 24

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
356% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
It looks busy.
August 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise