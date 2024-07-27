Sign up
Photo 1304
The carousel is a permanent feature in this area developed with activities, restaurants, and stores to be a community hub.
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to "see" every day....
1304
photos
140
followers
166
following
357% complete
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
1303
1304
Views
13
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
3rd August 2024 8:46pm
Tags
night
,
iphone
,
reflection
,
water
,
carousel
,
snapseed
Susan Wakely
ace
The carousel is giving a great reflection.
August 4th, 2024
