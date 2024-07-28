Sign up
Photo 1305
Books are magic.
A friend asked for an image featuring books for a project she is working on. This was one of the options I conjured up.
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
3
4
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
1308
photos
140
followers
166
following
1301
1302
1303
1304
1305
1306
1307
1308
Tags
iphone
,
books
,
bokeh
,
snapseed
Annie D
ace
beautiful image Nada
August 6th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nicely done!
August 6th, 2024
Dave
ace
Wonderful effect
August 6th, 2024
