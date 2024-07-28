Previous
Next
Books are magic. by njmom3
Photo 1305

Books are magic.

A friend asked for an image featuring books for a project she is working on. This was one of the options I conjured up.
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
358% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
beautiful image Nada
August 6th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nicely done!
August 6th, 2024  
Dave ace
Wonderful effect
August 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise