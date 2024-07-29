Sign up
Photo 1306
Through the Fence
Walking with his head in the shadows instead of the clouds.
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
2
2
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to "see" every day....
1312
photos
140
followers
166
following
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
4th August 2024 11:40am
Privacy
Public
Tags
iphone
,
fence
,
snapseed
Dorothy
ace
Good one!
August 8th, 2024
Christina
ace
Just enough detail to make a great shot
August 8th, 2024
