Previous
Next
Through the Fence by njmom3
Photo 1306

Through the Fence

Walking with his head in the shadows instead of the clouds.
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
359% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Good one!
August 8th, 2024  
Christina ace
Just enough detail to make a great shot
August 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise