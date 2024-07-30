Previous
Signs of Summer by njmom3
Photo 1307

Signs of Summer

Unfortunately I have not spent a lot of time outside this summer. I miss wandering through flowers looking for beautiful creatures.
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
Babs ace
Beautiful, I love his big eyes.
August 9th, 2024  
