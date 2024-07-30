Sign up
Photo 1307
Signs of Summer
Unfortunately I have not spent a lot of time outside this summer. I miss wandering through flowers looking for beautiful creatures.
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
1
0
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to "see" every day....
1314
photos
140
followers
166
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
3rd August 2024 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
macro
,
butterfly
,
summer
,
snapseed
Babs
ace
Beautiful, I love his big eyes.
August 9th, 2024
