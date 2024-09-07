Previous
Me & My Shadow by njmom3
Me & My Shadow

It’s all about the light.
Nada

ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
Suzanne ace
It is, indeed, all about the light, and in this photo it is beautiful! Well caught
November 3rd, 2024  
KV ace
The color in the whites of the petals is super nice.
November 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautifully captured
November 3rd, 2024  
