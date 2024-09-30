Previous
Next
In the Garden by njmom3
Photo 1369

In the Garden

A month among the flowers.
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
390% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautiful calendar. I admire your determination to build this calendar. I always have some trouble staying on the same subject several days in a row. But your calendar inspire me!
November 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact