Photo 1369
In the Garden
A month among the flowers.
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
1
1
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
1427
photos
135
followers
162
following
1420
1421
1422
1423
1424
1425
1426
1427
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
iphone
,
flowers
,
collage
,
snapseed
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful calendar. I admire your determination to build this calendar. I always have some trouble staying on the same subject several days in a row. But your calendar inspire me!
November 29th, 2024
