Checking Something by njmom3
Checking Something

Directions? Messages? A photo? The possibilities are endless. Whatever it was made them stop long enough in front of this puddle for me to capture an image.
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous candid shot and reflections.
November 2nd, 2024  
haskar ace
Great night shot and reflections
November 2nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
November 2nd, 2024  
