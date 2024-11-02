Previous
Taking a Walk by njmom3
Photo 1373

Taking a Walk

Deep in conversation.
2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
376% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Nice street candid.
November 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great candid shot and pop of red.
November 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise