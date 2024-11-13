Previous
Steering the Boat by njmom3
Steering the Boat

And powering it down the canal.
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to "see" every day....
Susan Wakely ace
A great capture.
November 14th, 2024  
