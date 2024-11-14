Previous
Shadows by njmom3
Photo 1400

Shadows

Strangers together in the sky looking down from a very high observation deck.
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
383% complete

Photo Details

November 16th, 2024  
