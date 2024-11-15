Previous
Enjoying the Sunshine by njmom3
Photo 1402

Enjoying the Sunshine

Flowers in her hair, face to the sun, dreams in her heart.
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
384% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise