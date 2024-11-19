Previous
Look at the Camera by njmom3
Look at the Camera

Watching a photo shoot take place & taking some of my own.
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
Corinne C ace
A cute capture
November 20th, 2024  
