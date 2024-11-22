Previous
They found each other. by njmom3
They found each other.

Their laughter makes me smile & wonder what they are laughing about.
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
