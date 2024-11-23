Previous
Stepping into the Spotlight by njmom3
Photo 1418

Stepping into the Spotlight

Almost there as they make their way to center stage.
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
388% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact