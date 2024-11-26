Previous
Navigating by njmom3
Photo 1425

Navigating

The long pole was all it took for him to navigate & propel the raft forward.
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
390% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great skill to have when on the water and a lovely smile.
November 28th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
November 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact