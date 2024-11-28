Previous
Are we done yet? by njmom3
Photo 1428

Are we done yet?

She does not appear enthused about the props or the photo.
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
391% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️
November 29th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Lovely portrait
November 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great facial expression.
November 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact