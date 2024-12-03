Previous
Which way to go? by njmom3
Which way to go?

The woods are calling on this foggy day, but off to work I go.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
Joan Robillard ace
Fun Capture
December 10th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Oh the temptation!
December 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great pop of yellow.
December 10th, 2024  
haskar ace
Very atmospheric scene
December 10th, 2024  
