Photo 1433
Which way to go?
The woods are calling on this foggy day, but off to work I go.
3rd December 2024
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
iphone
sign
trees
fog
brown
snapseed
Joan Robillard
ace
Fun Capture
December 10th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Oh the temptation!
December 10th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great pop of yellow.
December 10th, 2024
haskar
ace
Very atmospheric scene
December 10th, 2024
