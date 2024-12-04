Previous
Foggy Morning by njmom3
Foggy Morning

Grey and seemingly still. There is a house at the end of the street.
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
