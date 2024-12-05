Sign up
Previous
Photo 1435
Another Foggy Scene
After a drought, recent days have brought rain and fog. No special effects needed. I wonder why the color of the ground & grass shifts the way it does.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
Nada
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
iphone
grass
fog
utility
poles
snapseed
