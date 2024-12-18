Previous
Stuck in a Tree by njmom3
Photo 1448

Stuck in a Tree

Hopefully this snowflake is not coming down to the ground.
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
396% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact