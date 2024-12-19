Sign up
Photo 1449
The sleigh is ready.
A photo opportunity in the gazebo as part of the display.
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
1449
photos
135
followers
162
following
396% complete
1442
1443
1444
1445
1446
1447
1448
1449
Views
2
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
15th December 2024 5:28pm
b&w
,
iphone
,
christmas
,
sleigh
,
snapseed
