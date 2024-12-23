Sign up
Previous
Photo 1453
Water and Ice
A tiny succulent smaller than my fingertip covered in ice crystals from the snow that came first & water drops from the rain that came with higher temperatures.
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
2
3
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
1453
photos
135
followers
162
following
398% complete
1446
1447
1448
1449
1450
1451
1452
1453
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
28th December 2024 3:07pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
iphone
,
ice
,
water
,
macro
,
drops
,
succulent
,
snapseed
JackieR
ace
What a beautiful image
December 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous capture.
December 29th, 2024
