Previous
Water and Ice by njmom3
Photo 1453

Water and Ice

A tiny succulent smaller than my fingertip covered in ice crystals from the snow that came first & water drops from the rain that came with higher temperatures.
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
398% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
What a beautiful image
December 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous capture.
December 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact