Previous
Photo 1457
Alone or Lonely?
He was in the park on a warmer day in December. Somewhere from one of his pockets came music.
27th December 2024
27th Dec 24
1
1
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
1457
photos
135
followers
162
following
399% complete
1450
1451
1452
1453
1454
1455
1456
1457
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
29th December 2024 12:38pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
iphone
,
street
,
person
,
snapseed
Corinne C
ace
Nice story telling pic
December 31st, 2024
