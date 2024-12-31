Sign up
Previous
Photo 1461
12 from 2024
An idea borrowed from a 365er. A look back at 2024, with one photograph ftom each month.
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
1461
photos
135
followers
162
following
400% complete
Tags
iphone
,
collage
,
snapseed
gloria jones
ace
Excellent.
December 31st, 2024
