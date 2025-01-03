Previous
City Skyline by njmom3
Photo 1464

City Skyline

One of the centerpieces of the show is this collection of landmarks from around New York placed in the center reflecting pool of the conservatory.
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
401% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact