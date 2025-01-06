Sign up
Photo 1467
Here comes the train
The model trains and tracks were seamlessly incorporated into the plants in the conservatory of the botanical garden.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
Tags
iphone
train
track
bokeh
model
snapseed
Dorothy
ace
Very nice! I really love the bridge.
January 7th, 2025
