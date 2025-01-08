Previous
Parking Lot Randomness by njmom3
Photo 1469

Parking Lot Randomness

We had to go to the airport today. This metal contraption caught my eye, the way it reflects the parking lot & the car lights.
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
