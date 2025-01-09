Previous
On My Commute by njmom3
On My Commute

At a stoplight long enough to put my car into park and take this quick shot.
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
Elisa Smith ace
Love it. Me always while driving ‘oh that’d make a great photo’
January 11th, 2025  
Babs ace
Well spotted. fav.
January 11th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great reflection.
January 12th, 2025  
