Quilts often use triangular pieces, making them a good subject for the current mundane challenge. Is a triangle still a triangle when it is captured in a sphere?

The quilt is not mine. It is an image of a quilt.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
Susan Wakely ace
Hiya Nada we are paired for the get pushed challenge so please can you find an everyday object (possibly from the kitchen) and illuminate it in any way you like. Have fun playing.
January 12th, 2025  
Nada ace
@wakelys Thank you. I will give it a try,
January 12th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 12th, 2025  
