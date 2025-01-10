Sign up
Previous
Photo 1471
Quilting
Quilts often use triangular pieces, making them a good subject for the current mundane challenge. Is a triangle still a triangle when it is captured in a sphere?
The quilt is not mine. It is an image of a quilt.
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
3
0
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
1471
photos
135
followers
161
following
403% complete
1464
1465
1466
1467
1468
1469
1470
1471
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
12th January 2025 4:07pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
iphone
,
color
,
quilt
,
refraction
,
snapseed
,
mundane-triangles
Susan Wakely
ace
Hiya Nada we are paired for the get pushed challenge so please can you find an everyday object (possibly from the kitchen) and illuminate it in any way you like. Have fun playing.
January 12th, 2025
Nada
ace
@wakelys
Thank you. I will give it a try,
January 12th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 12th, 2025
