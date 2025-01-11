Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1472
How many triangles?
I like geometry. More fun with the mundane challenge.
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
1472
photos
135
followers
161
following
403% complete
View this month »
1465
1466
1467
1468
1469
1470
1471
1472
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
12th January 2025 4:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
iphone
,
abstract
,
graphic
,
refraction
,
triangle
,
snapseed
,
mundane-triangles
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
January 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close