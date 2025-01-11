Previous
How many triangles? by njmom3
Photo 1472

How many triangles?

I like geometry. More fun with the mundane challenge.
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
403% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
January 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact