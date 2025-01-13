Sign up
Photo 1474
Tablespoon
My first get pushed challenge: “ find an everyday object (possibly from the kitchen) and illuminate it in any way you like.”
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
2
0
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
1474
photos
135
followers
161
following
403% complete
1467
1468
1469
1470
1471
1472
1473
1474
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
13th January 2025 8:35pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
iphone
,
reflection
,
spoon
,
refraction
,
snapseed
,
get-pushed-650
Nada
ace
@wakelys
I had so much fun playing. Thank you for the challenge.
January 14th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Wow this is fantastic
January 14th, 2025
