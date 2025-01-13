Previous
Tablespoon by njmom3
Tablespoon

My first get pushed challenge: “ find an everyday object (possibly from the kitchen) and illuminate it in any way you like.”
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
@wakelys I had so much fun playing. Thank you for the challenge.
Corinne C ace
Wow this is fantastic
