Previous
Photo 1479
Dancer
Ice on a very cold & dirty window. A dancing Jack Frost, perhaps.
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
21st January 2025 11:20am
Tags
iphone
window
ice
cold
snapseed
Dave
ace
Beautiful. I first thought it was a splash of water or a dancing angel
January 21st, 2025
