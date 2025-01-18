Previous
Dancer by njmom3
Photo 1479

Dancer

Ice on a very cold & dirty window. A dancing Jack Frost, perhaps.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
405% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dave ace
Beautiful. I first thought it was a splash of water or a dancing angel
January 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact