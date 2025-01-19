Sign up
Photo 1480
A Room with a View
Through a snowy, streaked window.
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
Tags
snow
,
iphone
,
window
,
trees
,
view
,
parking
,
snapseed
Dave
ace
Lovely view and vintage feel
January 21st, 2025
Rob Z
ace
So beautifully soft
January 21st, 2025
haskar
ace
Nice effect.
January 21st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great effect!
January 21st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great effect.
January 21st, 2025
