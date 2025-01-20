Sign up
Previous
Photo 1481
Fractals
My get pushed challenge from
@kellyanngray
was to try iPhone long exposure photography. It is too cold and icy outside. So, I found a new way to play - fractal videos, my phone, and an app called Slow Shutter.
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
2
0
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
1481
photos
138
followers
162
following
405% complete
View this month »
1474
1475
1476
1477
1478
1479
1480
1481
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
23rd January 2025 7:57pm
iphone
,
exposure
,
abstract
,
long
,
fractal
,
snapseed
,
get-pushed-651
Nada
ace
@kellyanngray
A first attempt. So much fun! Not the native iPhone Camera but long exposure using a iPhone.
January 24th, 2025
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
@njmom3
Very cool!! So glad you had fun!! I LOVE long exposures so much.
January 24th, 2025
