Fractals by njmom3
My get pushed challenge from @kellyanngray was to try iPhone long exposure photography. It is too cold and icy outside. So, I found a new way to play - fractal videos, my phone, and an app called Slow Shutter.
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
@kellyanngray A first attempt. So much fun! Not the native iPhone Camera but long exposure using a iPhone.
January 24th, 2025  
@njmom3 Very cool!! So glad you had fun!! I LOVE long exposures so much.
January 24th, 2025  
