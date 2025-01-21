Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1482
Fractal Flower
My get pushed challenge from
@kellyanngray
was to try iPhone long exposure photography. It is too cold and icy outside. So, I found a new way to play - fractal videos, my phone, and an app called Slow Shutter
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
1482
photos
138
followers
162
following
406% complete
View this month »
1475
1476
1477
1478
1479
1480
1481
1482
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
23rd January 2025 7:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
exposure
,
flower
,
long
,
fractal
,
snapseed
,
get-pushed-651
Nada
ace
@kellyanngray
Another one.
January 24th, 2025
kali
ace
very creative
January 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close