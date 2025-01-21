Previous
Fractal Flower by njmom3
Fractal Flower

My get pushed challenge from @kellyanngray was to try iPhone long exposure photography. It is too cold and icy outside. So, I found a new way to play - fractal videos, my phone, and an app called Slow Shutter
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
@kellyanngray Another one.
January 24th, 2025  
very creative
January 24th, 2025  
