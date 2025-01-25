Sign up
Photo 1486
Chaos
Still playing with fractal videos & long exposure on my phone as my get pushed challenge. This one seems to fit the 52 week challenge theme of chaos this week.
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
2
2
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
1486
photos
138
followers
162
following
407% complete
1479
1480
1481
1482
1483
1484
1485
1486
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
23rd January 2025 7:56pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
iphone
,
exposure
,
long
,
chaos
,
fractal
,
snapseed
,
52wc-2025-w4
,
get-pushed-651
Nada
ace
@kellyanngray
One last one. This week was so much fun to play indoors when it was cold and icy outdoors. Thank you.
January 26th, 2025
Dave
ace
Nicely done
January 26th, 2025
